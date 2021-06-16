Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 7.8% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Klx Energy Services Holdings, trading up by about 6.5% and FTS International, trading higher by about 4.8% on Wednesday.

