Markets
SBLK

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 7.8% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Klx Energy Services Holdings, trading up by about 6.5% and FTS International, trading higher by about 4.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBLK EGLE KLXE FTSI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular