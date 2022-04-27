Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.8%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 9.9% and shares of Ardmore Shipping up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, trading up by about 13.4% and Aluminum Corp of China, trading higher by about 8.1% on Wednesday.

