Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Textainer Group Holdings, up about 11.8% and shares of Scorpio Bulkers up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 4.4% and Gamestop, trading higher by about 1.8% on Wednesday.

