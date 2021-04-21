Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Medical Instruments & Supplies

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, up about 11.8% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are medical instruments & supplies shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Avinger, trading up by about 29% and Asensus Surgical, trading higher by about 12.5% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.