Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Diagnostics

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Global Ship Lease, up about 11.6% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Progenity, trading higher by about 17.2% and Genetic Technologies, trading up by about 13.9% on Wednesday.

