Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 25.69% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 64.73% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 46.42% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and CCL make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 21.03% on a year-to-date basis. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.01% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 20.63% year-to-date. Combined, CDAY and PAYC make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.6% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -1.4%

