Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.6%. Within that group, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.2% and 10.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 7.24% year-to-date. Omnicom Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.97% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, is down 7.85% year-to-date. Combined, OMC and CMG make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.7% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 5.90% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.76% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 13.03% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and PAYC make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.5% Industrial +2.1% Materials +2.1% Healthcare +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.