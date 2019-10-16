Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 22.32% year-to-date. Masco Corp., meanwhile, is up 52.02% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc is up 3.35% year-to-date. AAP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 15.58% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 39.32% year-to-date, and Linde plc is up 28.09% year-to-date. Combined, DD and LIN make up approximately 23.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8% Energy -0.8%

