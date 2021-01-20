Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 1.90% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.97% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 9.24% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.26% on a year-to-date basis. Robert Half International Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.26% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc is up 3.53% year-to-date. Combined, RHI and DAL make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.4% Industrial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.2% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Energy -0.7%

