Markets
NFLX

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 1.90% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.97% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 9.24% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.26% on a year-to-date basis. Robert Half International Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.26% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc is up 3.53% year-to-date. Combined, RHI and DAL make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.4%
Industrial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.6%
Materials +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX LEN IYC RHI DAL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular