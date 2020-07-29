Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.7%. Within that group, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 33.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 2.60% year-to-date. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.63% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 18.70% year-to-date. Combined, LB and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 5.75% on a year-to-date basis. PerkinElmer, Inc., meanwhile, is up 23.47% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc is up 3.88% year-to-date. Combined, PKI and HSIC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.7%
Healthcare +1.7%
Industrial +1.7%
Energy +1.6%
Financial +1.3%
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Materials +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Utilities -0.1%

