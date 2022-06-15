Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 31.60% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 70.69% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 38.02% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and WBD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 19.28% on a year-to-date basis. Duke Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.72% year-to-date, and Prologis Inc, is down 31.47% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -2.3%

