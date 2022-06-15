Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 31.60% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 70.69% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 38.02% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and WBD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 19.28% on a year-to-date basis. Duke Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.72% year-to-date, and Prologis Inc, is down 31.47% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Financial +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -2.3%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

