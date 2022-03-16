Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 15.39% year-to-date. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.80% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 13.97% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 2.71% on a year-to-date basis. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is down 3.51% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 4.17% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and SCHW make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Financial +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.6% Energy -0.1% Utilities -1.0%

