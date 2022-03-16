Markets
LVS

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 15.39% year-to-date. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.80% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 13.97% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 2.71% on a year-to-date basis. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is down 3.51% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 4.17% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and SCHW make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.2%
Financial +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Industrial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.6%
Energy -0.1%
Utilities -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS WYNN IYC SBNY SCHW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular