Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.8%. Within that group, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 13.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.1% on the day, and down 16.63% year-to-date. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.79% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 16.27% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 3.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 4.0% in midday trading, and down 4.99% on a year-to-date basis. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is down 5.23% year-to-date, and Bank of America Corp, is down 7.05% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and BAC make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +3.8% Financial +3.3% Technology & Communications +3.0% Industrial +3.0% Materials +3.0% Consumer Products +2.9% Healthcare +2.4% Utilities +0.2% Energy -3.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.