Markets
DISCK

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.71% year-to-date. Discovery Inc - Series C, meanwhile, is up 13.17% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, DISCK and DISCA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 38.34% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 61.65% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 45.52% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.9%
Energy +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Financial +0.7%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCK DISCA IYC FANG OXY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular