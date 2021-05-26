Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.71% year-to-date. Discovery Inc - Series C, meanwhile, is up 13.17% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, DISCK and DISCA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 38.34% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 61.65% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 45.52% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials +0.1% Healthcare -0.3%

