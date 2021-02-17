Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 5.05% year-to-date. Tractor Supply Co., meanwhile, is up 21.05% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 16.61% year-to-date. Combined, TSCO and EXPE make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 21.98% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 36.56% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation is up 14.54% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and CVX make up approximately 22.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.5%
Energy +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.7%

