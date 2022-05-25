Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 30.37% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.31% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 22.50% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and BBY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 54.40% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.22% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 81.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and CTRA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.5%
Energy +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Financial -0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Utilities -0.6%
Healthcare -0.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

