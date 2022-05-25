Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 30.37% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.31% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 22.50% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and BBY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 54.40% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.22% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 81.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and CTRA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.5% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.8%

