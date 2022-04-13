Markets
MAR

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within that group, Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 12.11% year-to-date. Marriott International, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.06% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 23.76% year-to-date. Combined, MAR and CZR make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 44.29% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 63.69% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 46.97% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.9%
Energy +1.4%
Industrial +1.2%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.9%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.5%
Utilities -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR CZR IYC APA DVN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular