Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within that group, Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 12.11% year-to-date. Marriott International, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.06% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 23.76% year-to-date. Combined, MAR and CZR make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 44.29% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 63.69% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 46.97% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.9% Energy +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.5% Utilities -0.5%

