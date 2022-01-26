In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Ebang International Holdings, up about 29.2% and shares of SiTime up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 11.7% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 7.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

