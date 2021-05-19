Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Railroads

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 8.2% and shares of Neophotonics up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading higher by about 12.7% and Canadian Pacific Railway, trading higher by about 2% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.