Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 36.2% and shares of Xperi up about 20.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Brookdale Senior Living, trading higher by about 21.6% and Capital Senior Living, trading up by about 4.2% on Wednesday.

