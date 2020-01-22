Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Resonant, up about 5.8% and shares of Neophotonics up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Baudax Bio, trading higher by about 27% and Surgery Partners, trading up by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

