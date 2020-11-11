Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of O2Micro International, up about 12.4% and shares of DAQO New Energy up about 10.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Equillium, trading up by about 71.7% and Vaxart, trading higher by about 23.6% on Wednesday.

