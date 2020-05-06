Markets
ENPH

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by LivePerson, trading higher by about 29.3% and Everbridge, trading up by about 20.9% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH ACLS LPSN EVBG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular