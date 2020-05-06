Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by LivePerson, trading higher by about 29.3% and Everbridge, trading up by about 20.9% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.