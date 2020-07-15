Wednesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Wednesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.2%. Leading the group were shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment, up about 17.1% and shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Seaworld Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.6% and Six Flags Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.5% on Wednesday.

