Markets
PLAY

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Sporting Goods & Activities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.2%. Leading the group were shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment, up about 17.1% and shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Seaworld Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.6% and Six Flags Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.5% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Sporting Goods & Activities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Sporting Goods & Activities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAY RCL SEAS SIX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular