In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust, up about 2.6% and shares of Dorchester Minerals up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Cadiz, trading higher by about 8% and Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading higher by about 2.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Water Utilities

