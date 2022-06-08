In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust, up about 7.3% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by REV Group, trading higher by about 12.5% and Nikola, trading higher by about 9.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Vehicle Manufacturers

