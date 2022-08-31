Markets
CRT

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, up about 13.4% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Eneti, trading higher by about 11.2% and Stealthgas, trading up by about 2.9% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRTNRTNETIGASS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular