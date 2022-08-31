In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, up about 13.4% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Eneti, trading higher by about 11.2% and Stealthgas, trading up by about 2.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

