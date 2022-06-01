In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Research Frontiers, up about 5.2% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Laredo Petroleum, trading up by about 10.6% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 9.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

