Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 11.3% and shares of Research Frontiers up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Sundial Growers, trading higher by about 9.3% and Bioceres Crop Solutions, trading up by about 8.2% on Wednesday.

