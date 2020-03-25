Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: REITs, Restaurants & Eateries

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, reits shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.9%. Leading the group were shares of MFA Financial, up about 170.9% and shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance up about 54.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 7.9% as a group, led by Dennys, trading higher by about 42.5% and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, trading higher by about 24.8% on Wednesday.

