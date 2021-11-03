Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Wednesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons, up about 36.7% and shares of Quad Graphics up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Albertsons Companies, trading higher by about 9.2% and Petmed Express Inc (PETS), trading higher by about 6% on Wednesday.

