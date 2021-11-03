Markets
RRD

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Grocery & Drug Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons, up about 36.7% and shares of Quad Graphics up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Albertsons Companies, trading higher by about 9.2% and Petmed Express Inc (PETS), trading higher by about 6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Grocery & Drug Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Grocery & Drug Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRD QUAD ACI PETS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular