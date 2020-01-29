Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Lee Enterprises, up about 84.1% and shares of Cimpress up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are asset management shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Atif Holdings, trading up by about 18.9% and T. Rowe Price Group, trading higher by about 4.5% on Wednesday.

