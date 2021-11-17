Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 5.3% and shares of Caledonia Mining up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Quest Resource Holding, trading up by about 4.1% and Sharps Compliance, trading up by about 3.4% on Wednesday.

