Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, up about 7.1% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Virnetx Holding, trading up by about 9.8% and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 2.4% on Wednesday.

