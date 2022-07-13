In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Seabridge Gold, up about 12.9% and shares of TRX Gold up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 5.9% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 4.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

