MPVD

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD), up about 15.3% and shares of SSR Mining (SSRM) up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Trupanion (TRUP), trading higher by about 24% and Humana (HUM), trading higher by about 3.1% on Wednesday.

