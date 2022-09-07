In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 11.4% and shares of Eldorado Gold up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Tempur Sealy International, trading up by about 10% and Sleep Number, trading higher by about 9.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

