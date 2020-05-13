Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Maverix Metals, up about 4.8% and shares of Drdgold Limited up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by United Natural Foods, trading higher by about 45.3% and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, trading higher by about 6.6% on Wednesday.

