CDE

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Coeur Mining, up about 13.8% and shares of New Gold up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led by Meritage Homes, trading higher by about 6.1% and Taylor Morrison Home, trading higher by about 5.7% on Wednesday.

