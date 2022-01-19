Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Department Stores

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 12.5% and shares of Platinum Group Metals up about 11% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Kohls, trading up by about 6.2% and Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, trading up by about 5.4% on Wednesday.

