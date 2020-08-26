Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 8.5% and shares of Alexco Resources up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by SALESFORCE.com, trading up by about 25.7% and Zuora, trading higher by about 11.4% on Wednesday.

