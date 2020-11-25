Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Coeur Mining, up about 5.3% and shares of Western Copper & Gold up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 8.1% and Andersons, trading up by about 2.8% on Wednesday.

