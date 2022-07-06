In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, up about 63.8% and shares of Mercer International up about 11.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Omega Therapeutics, trading up by about 21.7% and Shattuck Labs, trading up by about 20.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Biotechnology Stocks

