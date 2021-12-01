Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Vertex Energy, up about 19.9% and shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima up about 10.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Louisiana-pacific, trading higher by about 6.1% and Suzano, trading up by about 5.4% on Wednesday.

