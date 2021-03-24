Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners, up about 14.4% and shares of Aemetis up about 12.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by NextDecade, trading higher by about 10.5% and Matador Resources, trading higher by about 8% on Wednesday.

