In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 4.6% and shares of CVR Energy up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by GeoPark, trading higher by about 5.3% and Precision Drilling, trading up by about 4.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

