In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Trecora Resources, up about 27% and shares of Vertex Energy up about 12% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading up by about 10.6% and Sandridge Energy, trading higher by about 9.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.