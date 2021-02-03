Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Clean Energy Fuels, up about 17.5% and shares of Gevo up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Sundial Growers, trading higher by about 20.1% and Origin Agritech, trading higher by about 7.5% on Wednesday.

