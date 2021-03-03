Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Transportation Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of SM Energy, up about 12.9% and shares of Callon Petroleum up about 12.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by MingZhu Logistics Holdings, trading higher by about 25.6% and Lyft, trading up by about 10.9% on Wednesday.

