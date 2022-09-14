In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Evolution Petroleum, up about 17.5% and shares of W&T Offshore up about 11.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 5.7% and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading up by about 5.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

